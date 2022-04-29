Golden Apple: Red Lake School District Starting Online School for Grades 9-12

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake School District is currently in the process of putting together an online school for Red Lake Band members in grades 9-12, as well as students that are currently not enrolled with the district.

As a result of COVID-19, ISD 38 has been out of school for a significant amount of time, and they had to re-think how they wanted to provide school for their students, which lead to the idea of online schooling.

Red Lake School Secondary Complex 6-12 Principal Tracy Olson said that online schooling is beneficial for students, especially when some traditional schooling is not the best way for some kids to learn.

Students will be provided with a computer and will also receive directions on the learning management system. Olson added that students will have material labs sent to them in order to get hands on experience with certain classes.

Olson says that one thing the school has learned that is so important for their students is that kids need to have strong roots. The district’s goal is to make sure kids are given those strong roots so they can continue to lead and serve each other in the Red Lake Nation.

The Red Lake School District hopes to start online schooling for grades 9-12 this fall and possibly expand it for middle schoolers in the near future. More information is available on the district’s website.

