In the late 1800s and early 1900s, a standard practice in Native American boarding schools was to take Indigenous children from their families and ban them from speaking their languages, including Ojibwe. According to the University of Minnesota, it’s estimated that there are as few as 1,000 native speakers of Ojibwe across the United States.

Red Lake Elementary Complex hopes to change that by taking the historically silenced language and reclaiming it.

“We have a Ojibwe language and culture program that’s based on our students revitalizing and relearning the language and culture here in – of the Red Lake Reservation,” said Wesley Jourdain, Red Lake Elementary Complex Ojibwe Language & Culture teacher.

The program has only been implemented for a couple of years so far, but it has already seen great improvements.

“We’ve come a long ways from when I started working here six or seven years ago,” Jourdain said.

“Our pre-K through two staff have been awesome in learning about the Ojibwe language or utilizing their existing knowledge to naturally integrate the language into their classroom setting or school setting,” explained Amanda Norman, principal for grades pre-K through 2 at Red Lake Elementary.

Students in grades K-2 learn the foundations of the Ojibwe language, while the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders eventually learn the same material taught at Red Lake Nation College.

“Pre-K through 2 staff have taken a great importance on following the scope and sequence and laying the foundation for our students to get to a point where they’re able to do college level Ojibwemowin,” added Norman.

The lessons are going so well that some of the students are even learning words that the adults don’t know.

“The Ojibwe language is forever evolving to meet the standards of [the] everyday lifestyle that we live,” said Jourdain.

While watching the students in their Ojibwe counting lessons on Thursday, staff at Red Lake Elementary couldn’t help but reflect on how history has changed over the years.

“There was a time where schools were used to take that out of us,” said Chris Jourdain, Red Lake School Board Treasurer. “One of the cool things you got to see today was how some of our teachers who are non-Native, right? Leading the way. It hasn’t always been that way. It’s pretty powerful.”

And now, the Ojibwe language is heard throughout Red Lake Elementary on a regular basis.

“[On] a regular day, we hear Ojibwemowin constantly,” said Norman. “It’s just such a wonderful feeling. Oftentimes they respond in Ojibwemowin before English, we’re, just, it’s an amazing moment. We want our students to be Ojibwe speakers, we want them to be Native leaders, and we want them to be proud to be Anishinaabe.”