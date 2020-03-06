Golden Apple: Read Across America Week At Laporte Public School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Read Across America Week being celebrated at Laporte Public School, elementary students filled the hallways with quiet chatter as they read the words on the pages of their books out loud. For Thursday’s activity, students sat in the hallway where 5th graders read to the school’s Pre-K students while the other elementary classes read to themselves.

