Golden Apple: Pillager ProStart Culinary Team Heading to National Championship for 1st Time

The Pillager ProStart team recently beat out 16 different schools to win the Minnesota State Culinary Championship for the first time in school history. Now, the team will move on the national competition in Washington, D.C.

With a few experienced students from the previous year and many new ones involved in the program, team members focus on different parts of the menu. Some take time to prepare the dessert and serve as bakers, while some may focus specifically on knife and cutting skills.

On top of an already busy schedule, the team meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 a.m. before school to give them time to practice and make sure they’re well prepared for each competition.

To help raise money for the culinary students and their trip to Washington, D.C. in May, there will be a Cajun cooking class for the Pillager community on April 25th. All the money raised for the class will go directly to support the Pillager ProStart team. Anyone interested can sign up for the class by visiting the “Community Ed” section of the Pillager Public School District’s website.

