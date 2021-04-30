Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes Teacher Brings World Music to Students

Chris BurnsApr. 29 2021

A language barrier is one of the toughest things for people when traveling around to different countries. One things that doesn’t have that barrier? Music. Chris Burns visited Pequot Lakes Middle School to see students beating to their own drum for this week’s Golden Apple.

Music teacher Andrea Lund had her 8th grade students learn about music from all over the world and then gave them a chance to touch and play various instruments. Lund hopes the class shows that music is a universal language, and that as much as we’re different, we’re all still the same.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund Open For Grant Applications

Bemidji Lions Club Sponsors Peace Poster Contest

In Focus: BSU Professor Creates Opera Film

Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Creates Virtual Concert Series

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.