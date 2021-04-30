Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes Teacher Brings World Music to Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A language barrier is one of the toughest things for people when traveling around to different countries. One things that doesn’t have that barrier? Music. Chris Burns visited Pequot Lakes Middle School to see students beating to their own drum for this week’s Golden Apple.

Music teacher Andrea Lund had her 8th grade students learn about music from all over the world and then gave them a chance to touch and play various instruments. Lund hopes the class shows that music is a universal language, and that as much as we’re different, we’re all still the same.

