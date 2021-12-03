Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes Students Learn to Listen by Closing Their Eyes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the National Library of Medicine, closing your eyes can actually help you pay attention better, but does it help your listening skills? In Pequot Lakes, Eagleview Elementary students put it to the test.

4th graders worked on honing their observation skills, especially their sense of hearing, by doing a trust walk. Students put on blindfolds and followed directions from their peers on how to navigate through the school’s nature center.

