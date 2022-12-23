Golden Apple-Pequot Lakes High School Jr. Is Spreading Happiness through Her Ability To Make Socks Into a Rare Gift

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Pequot Lakes student is spreading happiness to other students and teachers with her new and unique gift of making gifts out of a sock. She calls them socklings which have some similarities to a cuddling toy.

It’s like a stuffed animal but made from a sock. Pequot Lakes high school junior Hannah Ellestrom, made sockling’s just as a hobby until one teacher was quite impressed with her craft.

Pequot Lakes Spanish Teacher Chris Palmer shared, “Other people would love these and we should make these for other people to.”

After making one herself, Miss Palmer & Hanna came up with a plan on how to make more for students and teachers.

Since they were making so many, Miss Palmer thought to purchase some more socks for the process, which includes, cutting, sowing, stuffing, and making a card with the socklings information.

Hannah who provides a pleasant smile and is kind to everyone she meets, explains there is only one reason she decided to make socklings and will continues to do so.

Hannah Shared, “As long as people like them and i enjoy making them, I might as well give them away. It is better to spread joy by giving them away than to sell them.

Although it may look like an easy project, there can be some challenges Hannah can have, like the cutting process.

For Hannah, she likes to eye ball it but says it might be easier to measure and draw it out.

Hannah’s hard work has gone far from unnoticed from A group called light house project helping students who are depressed and contemplating suicide.

The Light House project asked if they could have some of the socklings. Both Miss Palmer and Hannah presented them socklings for their care packages.

