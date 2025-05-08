Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes’ Aaron Nelson Named Regional HS Principal of the Year

Each year, the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) selects a principal from each region of the state to be recognized for their efforts in improving the level of education their students receive. This year, Pequot Lakes High School principal Aaron Nelson was awarded High School Principal of the year for the organization’s Central Division.

Nelson was selected from over 100 principals in the Central Division, and he says it was an honor to be recognized by his peers.

“There are some exceptional people out there who are very deserving, so I was surprised by it.” he said. “I did not expect it. But it’s great to know that your peers and the people that you work with, because I do work with lots of principals and call them frequently for input and advice and to share information on our end, that they value what’s happening here at Pequot Lakes and the work that I’m doing.”

This year, Nelson has championed more funding for the Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, which allows sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school to obtain college credit.

“I’ve done a lot of work with [the] legislature in advocating ways in which schools can work with colleges and earn those credits for students at a lower cost and help to reduce that,” he continued, “and I happen to do that statewide, so I’ve worked with several dozen principals around the state.”

Nelson was nominated by Mike O’Neil, the Pequot Lakes Middle School principal.

“I specifically nominated Aaron because he and I have spent a lot of time together and I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve had to lean on his leadership, and vice versa, so we can grow together as teammates to help both our buildings function together,” he explained. “And ultimately, the kids I work with get ushered on to his leadership.”

According to Pequot Lakes superintendent Kurt Stumpf, the award is indicative of the work of the entire school district.

“I think this award not only highlights Aaron’s work, and he’s done a lot of work this year in advocacy for our students and students throughout the state with the state legislature, but I think it’s the dedication of our students and our staff and our community to make this a great place for people,” said Stumpf.

The award for statewide High School Principal of the Year will be announced in January of next year.