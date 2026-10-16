Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School Students Build Annual House

Putting down the pencils and picking up the nail gun may not be a usual case for high school students during class time, but Park Rapids juniors and seniors have had the opportunity to build a house from the studs up for more than two decades.

“I’ve been here 16 years.” said Park Rapids High School Principal Jeff Johson, “We all talk about the prices of material, how much that has gone up by now. 16 years ago, where we sell the house at the end of the school year after it’s complete and we’ve gone from $40,000 now close to $100,000. The goal of the project is not to make money off of it. Obviously, we want to break even, so at the end of the year, we we do our numbers and come up with what we have into the house. We advertise that for a minimal amount, and then it’s the highest bid from there.”

All the work is done in the parking lot at the high school. The house starts just as a simple foundation and students will build it from the floor up. Outside entities will come in to do the plumbing and the electricity, but students are still allowed to look in and see what’s happening.

“Quite a few of the contractors around the area have went through this program and stuff like that.” explained Park Rapids High School Building Trades Teacher Jeff Dravis, “So it’s kind of neat to see and they’re the ones that come and ask, you know, they’ll ask me every spring, ‘Hey, do you have any good workers here?’ And so there’s always opportunity that way, too.”

So the main emphasis for the building trade program is to give students the chance to get hands on experience. Nearly 60% of Park Rapids students go on to a two year college or trade school, so the house building also gives them an early insight on what their future job could look like.

“There’s a lot of kids that have a hard time sitting still.” added Dravis, “You know, them are my best kids and sometimes they’re moving around too much. They they can’t sit still. They have a tough time. And this is kind of the trades that are works best for them. If nothing else, you know, like what we can tell them is at least, you know, what you’re getting into.”

“Not every kid is meant for college, but post-secondary two year schools are just as important to give that that base groundwork.” said Johnson, “This program right here, it gives students a lot of opportunities for jobs in the summertime. And, you know, there’s always people building houses and remodeling projects around.”

Every year, students have a goal of getting the frame finished and waterproofed by the start of deer season. This year’s house is on track to hit that deadline in just a few weeks.