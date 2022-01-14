Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: NTC to Launch Scholarship for Dental Assisting Students

Renae MorganJan. 13 2022

The Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has awarded $50,000 to Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to launch a new equity and education scholarship program to help dental assisting students.

Each year, three students can apply for a $6,500 Delta Dental Equity and Education Program scholarship that includes $4,000 in academic scholarship funds and $2,500 student success funds that can be used for housing or other needs.

Ashley Johnson, Executive Director of the Northwest Technical College Foundation, says the grant will support qualified under-represented students in the dental assisting program. The goal of the program is to support Black, Indigenous and people of color to cover their tuition, travel, living expenses, and child care needs.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is January 31st. More information on enrollment into the program can be found on the NTC website.

