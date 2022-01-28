Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: NTC Opens Free Store on Campus for Students

Emma HudziakJan. 27 2022

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji recently opened “The Closet”, a place to help provide their students with items they may need.

This is the first year for the free store, which is located in NTC’s student lounge, The Roost. The NTC free closet is a store for the campus community to either donate or find gently used and new items. There are a variety of items, ranging from clothing and shoes, household items, hygiene items, towels, school supplies, and much more.

NTC Public Relations for Student Senate Cody Gunsalus said that this idea had originally stemmed from their food pantry in the Student Success Center, which, believe it or not, stemmed originally from a peanut butter and jelly stand that was created to help feed students that were hungry. It wasn’t until the Student Senate started to help purchase the food items that things started to change.

NTC Admissions Rep Patty Hartshorn shares that The Closet was created to help students feel that they are fully supported, and that all of their needs are provided for as much as NTC can help provide.

NTC does take donations on campus. More information on The Closet and ways to donate can be found at NTC’s Student Success Center.

By — Emma Hudziak

