Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Northern Elementary School In Bemidji Hosts First Ever “Ninja Run”

May. 23 2019

“I was just expecting the obstacle that you could see over there. That was all I was expecting, but when I saw all of this I was like, ‘whoa!’ says 4th grader Noah.

It’s a challenge unlike any other. There’s 17 obstacles total and you’ll have to climb, crawl and even hang in the air a little bit to be successful.

“We were just looking for a way to use our half-mile trail behind the school. A couple of years ago we did a color run and we decided to try something different, so we asked families and teachers and groups or anybody that was willing to put together an obstacle and we would space it out amongst the trail, and we got some food vendors that came in and we’re playing some music,” says Paul Daman, a 3rd grade teacher at Northern Elementary School.

This was the first ever Ninja Run for Northern Elementary School. All kids from kindergarten to the 4th grade were allowed to take a lap or two.

“We climbed the rock wall,” says 1st grader Jackson.

“And we also did ropes with handles on it,” says another 1st grader, Jayden.

“There’s a lot of obstacles, I think it was the rock over there,” says 2nd grader Brody, when asked about his favorite part of the obstacle course.

Around 200 kids went through the Ninja Run. Some kids went around the obstacle course three or more times, as they were allowed to go as many times as they wanted.

“We didn’t really advertise it to anyone other than Northern School families, but as you can probably see we had a really good turnout. Kids love this stuff. They wanna run and just jump and climb. We’re just really happy with how it went,” says Daman.

There were a lot of creative set-ups involved. For the Northern Elementary school staff, using their imagination to come up with the obstacles was the fun part.

Daman says, “The only limit is just being creative enough to come up with something that kids from 4 years old to 12 years old can do.”

The Ninja Run earned some stellar reviews from the kids who participated. When asked about obstacles they would want to see in future runs, the students had some pretty unique things to say.

“Monkey bars,” says Jackson.

“Swimming,” adds Jayden.

“Things that stick up off the ground that you have to jump from one to the other,” says Noah.

Brody says, “And a hockey one where you have to do a slap shot!”

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Seeking Public Feedback For Highway 197 Corridor Study

Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative Celebration Brings Large Crowd Despite Rainy Weather

Business Owners Worried About Potential New Bemidji Roundabouts

Finding Qualified Workers Is A Problem According To State Of Manufacturing Survey

What do you think?

Latest Story

Brainerd School District Celebrates Nisswa Elementary Groundbreaking

The Brainerd School District is preparing for a busy summer as they are set to expand many of their area schools. Earlier today, Nisswa
Posted on May. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd School District Celebrates Nisswa Elementary Groundbreaking

Posted on May. 23 2019

Essentia Health Named Among Nation's Best Medium-Sized Health Systems

Posted on May. 23 2019

Louise Lake Drowning Victim Identified

Posted on May. 23 2019

MnDOT Seeking Public Feedback For Highway 197 Corridor Study

Posted on May. 23 2019

Division III St. Thomas University Getting Kicked Out Of MIAC

Posted on May. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.