What do Albert Einstein, Jackie Robinson, and Martin Luther King, Jr. have in common? They all visited Nisswa Elementary as part of the school’s wax museum event, where students research historical figures and present their report dressed as their chosen hero. Chris Burns has more for this week’s Golden Apple.

