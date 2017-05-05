DONATE

Golden Apple: Nineteen BHS Students Headed To All-State Music Camps

Mal Meyer
May. 4 2017
Through the Minnesota Music Educators Association, high school students from around the state put together a blind audition tape to send into a panel of over 50 judges.

The students spent hours on end working on their tapes. Danielle Baratono is proof that practice makes perfect.

Out of the 570 total accepted students, five orchestra, six choir and eight band students from BHS will be going to the nearly week long intensive music camps this summer.

Each of the three programs will be held at a different college around Minnesota, with students learning from experienced professors and conductors. One of the students benefiting from the classes is Andrew Hokanson. This is his second time he was selected to attend the choir camp held at St. John’s University.

It’s experiences like this that are helping these young musicians remain motivated to keep with their craft.

And for those who didn’t make it, it’s worth it to keep with it – something their teachers couldn’t agree with more.

