Golden Apple: New Therapy Dog Helping Students at Lake Region Christian School

Hanky HazeltonOct. 22 2022

To improve the lives of other people, Lake Region Christian School in Baxter has bought a therapy dog. This pet therapy will help students cope with health or emotional problems and make them feel good.

After administrators and school staff did their research, they found that a therapy dog has many benefits for students, whether they’re happy or might be going through tough times. They got the dog from 4th grade aide Carrie Schulz in May, and the dog, named Buzz, has been nothing but tremendous for the school as well as Schulz’s son Ryker.

Buzz the dog is just a puppy, and at 8 months old, he’s had help with getting himself well acquainted with students. They know Buzz will be able to help students, and acquiring a therapy dog for students is something Lake Region recommends for other schools.

