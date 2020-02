Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nevis Public School used the month of February to spread love and show kindness, as elementary through high school teachers all came up with different ways for their students to show kindness around the school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today