Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Lunch Buddies Provides Easy Intro To Mentoring

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

Mentoring is such a simple concept, but it can have a huge impact on a child’s life. That is the goal of Kinship Partners’ Lunch Buddies.

“Lunch buddies is when someone in our community comes in to the school over the lunch hour and has lunch with a child,” said Karen Downing, Kinship Partners Program Coordinator.

In addition to eating lunch with their mentor, the lunch buddies also make a craft every session. This week they made reindeer ornaments, just in time for Christmas.

The Lunch Buddies program takes place twice a month and allows community members to be introduced to mentoring.

“For the children, they feel very special and so to have someone show up and it is the same mentor that shows up every two weeks per month. After a couple times already the kids are overflowing with things to talk to their mentor about and it’s actually a really big support system,” added Downing.

“I just like visiting with the children on kind of a small-group basis and meeting lots of different kids,” said Lunch Buddies mentor Cheryl Bailey.

Many of the mentors work for area businesses that sponsor them to be able to take an hour out of their day to mentor.

“We have people who are working that get to take a break and then we also have other people in the community,” explained Downing. “We have some people who are retired. That’s kind of common.”

The program has had a huge impact on the students, as well as the mentors.

“There’s a benefit for the mentors as well as the kids. For the mentors, their benefit really is to come in and have an impact on their community in a very real way,” added Downing.

“I think they just like having another adult around to hangout with and to talk to that’s not trying to teach them anything,” said Bailey. “We just can enjoy our times together.”

Research indicates that successful children can identify one adult in their life that has made a difference.

“Mentoring is very important. I think there are plenty of kids that don’t always find that person or that person doesn’t find them. So what we like to do at Kinship is intentionally find people who say well sure I’d like to do that and then match them with a child and in just a very real way, a real living way, they have an impact on their lives,” Downing said.

In January the Lunch Buddies program will have mentors in all four elementary schools in the Brainerd city limits. They hope to continue growing to Baxter and Nisswa elementaries in the future.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Approves Acquisition Of Properties Near Harrison Elementary And Brainerd High School

Golden Apple: Harrison Elementary Celebrates Thanksgiving With Family

Give To The Max Day Offers Easy Opportunity To Give

20 for 20: Gary Walters (2011)

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Skyler Robinson said

This is a completely misleading story personally knowing the truth.... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Baptist Church Wins Bemidji Jaycees Window Display Contest

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Baptist Church Wins Bemidji Jaycees Window Display Contest

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Bemidji's Outdoor Ice Rinks Officially Open For Season

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Roseau Football's Jacob Lindemann Commits To UND

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

2,441 Kids Receiving Christmas Gifts Thanks To Red Lake Toy Drive

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Loaded Senior Class Has Brainerd Wrestling Off To A Perfect Start

Posted on Dec. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.