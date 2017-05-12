Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Students Have A Blast From The Past

Some Lowell Elementary students traveled back in time to King Arthur’s court for their annual field trip. Their teachers and community members are lending a hand for the hands-on learning experience.

Years ago, the school’s media secretary Nancy Waller had the idea to bring the student’s books to life.

Since Waller’s retirement, Sandy Larson has taken over the tradition of bringing the third grade students to the Miller Castle.

They learn various aspects of life in the middle ages at ten different stations, rotating to a new one every twenty minutes.

Audrey Hastings had fun at the wizarding station, and Elsie Predmore was looking forward to throwing on some chain mail suits.

Community members had been looking forward to teaching them new concepts. One of the volunteers helping out today is Dave Vieths, who is teaching the students about the process behind potage.

But today also helps build on skills that the kids have been working on with their other teachers – skills that they might not have realize would have been helpful during the middle ages.

Parents like Chris Hastings are happy to see their children excited about the experience, and the teachers are happy to be able to provide it.