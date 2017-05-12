DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Kinn Ruled Competent, Jury Trial To Begin In August

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Students Have A Blast From The Past

Mal Meyer
May. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Some Lowell Elementary students traveled back in time to King Arthur’s court for their annual field trip. Their teachers and community members are lending a hand for the hands-on learning experience.

Years ago, the school’s media secretary Nancy Waller had the idea to bring the student’s books to life.

Since Waller’s retirement, Sandy Larson has taken over the tradition of bringing the third grade students to the Miller Castle.

They learn various aspects of life in the middle ages at ten different stations, rotating to a new one every twenty minutes.

Audrey Hastings had fun at the wizarding station, and Elsie Predmore was looking forward to throwing on some chain mail suits.

Community members had been looking forward to teaching them new concepts. One of the volunteers helping out today is Dave Vieths, who is teaching the students about the process behind potage.

But today also helps build on skills that the kids have been working on with their other teachers – skills that they might not have realize would have been helpful during the middle ages.

Parents like Chris Hastings are happy to see their children excited about the experience, and the teachers are happy to be able to provide it.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Kindergartners Plant Take A Field Trip To The Forest

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Goes Back to Medieval Times

Community Spotlight: Garfield Elementary New Active Recess Program is Changing the Way their Students Play

Brainerd Schools Closing Achievement Gap

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Richard Ketring said

Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Latest Story

0

Survivor Of Bemidji Bus Crash Speaks Out

It was just another morning on the school bus – until things took a tragic turn. Eight-year-old Yasmine was one of the many students on the
Posted on May. 11 2017

Recently Added

Survivor Of Bemidji Bus Crash Speaks Out

Posted on May. 11 2017

Essentia Health Expanding Baxter Clinic

Posted on May. 11 2017

Park Rapids Softball Finding Its Groove Early

Posted on May. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.