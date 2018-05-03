Lakeland PBS
Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary Students Experience Medieval Times

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 3 2018
Third grade students are walking all the way back to the medieval times and learning with each step along the way.

“The last five weeks or so we have been studying medieval life and the middle ages as part of their ancient civilization in their curriculum,” said Sandy Larson, the Lowell Media Specialist.

After sitting in the classroom to learn, it was now time to put their education into action.

“Everything that they have been learning is sort of reemphasized by being here today,” Larson said.

What started nearly 10 years ago by Nancy Waller who today is better known as Queen Elizabeth.

“This became a brain storm,” Waller said with a laugh.

A whirl wind that continues to excite the kids time after time.

“Each year I just saw how much the kids love dressing up and I would add to my collection,” said Ruth Gmeinder, who volunteers and uses her costume collection to let the kids try on.

Dressing up was a big hit, but it also had an educational spin…

“We cover the fabrics, the colors that only royalty can wear the purple and red so we are doing a lot for the curriculum in addition to the kids having a lot of fun,” Gmeinder said.

As for seeing the adults dressed up…. “It’s kind of weird,” said student, Jacob Heinrich. “It’s kind of funny,” said student, Ari Sibbert.

But even with lots of laughs…  “The students, they learn even more what life was like back then,” Larson said.

Experiencing everything from games, food, clothes and of course armor.

It feels like I am more fierce now,” said Esme Malloy, a third grade student who had on full armor.

