Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Recognized For Work on Project

Erin Karlgaard’s third grade class received a pizza party and a $1,000 grant from Innovative Schools Project for their hard work on a project to come up with creative new animals.

This grant to Karlgaard’s class is the second time Karlgaard was recognized for her dedication to her students’ learning in the last eight days. She received the Brainerd “Teacher of the Year” award last Thursday.

