Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them.

Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.

“This allows the classroom teachers to come out of the classroom and read one-on-one with each student,” says Wendy Becker, Lowell Elementary Literacy Coach. “It really lets them find what their students’ strengths in terms of reading and where their needs are, so that we can teach right to what each child needs.”

Through one of the books called “Don’t Let Pigeons Go to Bed,” students were tasked with an opportunity to be and think like engineers. For the project to be complete and successful, there are a few rules to follow to get credit.

“It has to have four legs, it’s got to be free standing, it’s got to hold the pigeon cutout on it, and we’re looking for the smallest [one],” explained reading interventionist Delia Bruggeman.

Some might be great at reading, math, and even engineering, but the school wants to support their students in any way it can by providing them the proper resources to succeed.

