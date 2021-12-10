Golden Apple: Long Lake Conversation Center Launches Scholarship Campaign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade has launched their “Nature 4 Kids” scholarship fundraising campaign to help children attend nature school field trips and summer adventure camps.

Both children and school programs have been enjoying Long Lake Conservation Center ever since it started back in 1950, when a game warden had a dream to start a conservation learning center.

There have been over 200,000 students that have attended the program since Bob Marcum, the president of the Long Lake Conservation, signed his name. The program has affected many young lives, and Marcum says their mission is to help kids develop a love of nature.

Since reopening in June after being closed for nearly a year and a half due to COVID-19, Long Lake has welcomed schools from around the state and hosted firearm safety training courses, as well as various retreats, reunions, and meetings. Though the reopening was smooth, the lingering effects of the pandemic can still be felt. A dozen schools cancelled their normal trips to Long Lake due to COVID, representing a loss of more than 33% of total revenue.

Long Lake Conservation Center is an enterprise of Aitkin County, but it’s self-funded. Though it receives support and services from the county, it is not designated to receive taxpayer dollars. Dave McMillan, Manager at Long Lake Conservation Center, says that 100% of the money that is donated will directly allow children in need to experience nature, as well as offset costs for budget-strapped schools.

These scholarships will allow students to attend long lake for outdoor adventure camps, daylong excursions, and traditional three-day-two-night immersive nature school field trips. These field trips are active, meaning there will be hands in the dirt, hiking, digging, skiing, and connecting kids with the world around them.

Their fundraising campaign will be running through the end of the year. More information can be found on their website: longlakecc.org.

