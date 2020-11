Click to print (Opens in new window)

We sat down with Little Falls superintendent Steve Jones, who wanted to take time to address how his staff has risen to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the community services program and child care, the food services department, and his district’s administration.

