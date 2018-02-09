DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Laporte School Hosts Geography Bee

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

Quick! What’s the capital of Louisiana? If you guessed Baton Rouge, then you’re right. But that question is kindergarten level compared to some of the questions from the Geography Bee.

“We’ve done a lot of different activities in the past month to prepare, whether it was states related or world related,” says Laporte School 4th grade teacher Silvia Johannes.

The geography bee covers topics all over the map from the United States to Australia. Even the oceans, mountains and tiniest of islands are included. 10 students from 4th to 8th grade at Laporte School made it through the preliminary rounds. The competition went south for most after the 1st competition round, leaving only three remaining.

“What we do is point them towards the National Geography Bee study page online, and there’s lots of resources for them there online,” says 4th grade teacher Steve Booth.

The final two competitors, 7th grader Harley Lahr and 6th grader Wyatt Lahr, displayed worldly knowledge and fierce rivalry, partly because they’re siblings. In the end, Wyatt took the crown. He says figuring out what to study was tough.

“[I used] this geography game and practiced the oceans, but I was just surprised just because this is my first time being here,” said Wyatt.

Harley walked away with a 2nd place trophy last year, so she wasn’t too heartbroken. In fact, it turns out knowing a thing or two about the continents runs in the family.

Wyatt says, “My older sister won the geography bee a few years back, and we went out for celebration, so I want to go out for celebration too.”

Next, Wyatt will have to take a test in order to qualify for the state bee in St. Paul. If he wins that competition, then it’s off to Washington D.C for nationals.

Booth says, “I think that the only thing I would hope to change is to try to get them to study more on their own. Maybe try to have a geography day [or] geography question of the day or something in our classrooms to try to get them motivated, but we want to motivate them to study on their own.”

The kids agree that studying is the key to success.

Harley says, “Practice more, so I can beat my brother.”

Wyatt adds, “No, she’ll always be in my shadow.”

This was the 5th year Laporte School hosted the geography bee. The state competition will be held in St. Paul on April 6th while nationals in Washington D.C. is May 20th to the 23rd.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Laporte Teacher Wins State Award For Using Agriculture In Class

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Kelliher/Northome Girls Basketball Faces Off Against Laporte

Blackduck Girls Basketball Hangs On To Win Against Laporte

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Christina Musella said

Visit Green House Herbal Clinic website ww w.greenhouseherbalclinic .com. This t... Read More

Christina Musella said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Looking To Make It Back To State

The sport itself is not well-known, but the Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey team is off to a solid start this season. Currently, they’re
Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Looking To Make It Back To State

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

CLC Student Conquers Cancer, Shares Story Through Music

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

No Cheating Found By Investigation Of Ice Fishing Extravaganza Winners

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Gov. Dayton Eyes March 14 for the State of the State Address

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Bjerknes Sentenced On State Charges

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.