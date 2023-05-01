Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Laporte 4th Graders Experience the World Like “Flat Stanley”

Mary BalstadMay. 1 2023

Laporte fourth graders recently got to experience the United States from coast-to-coast without ever leaving the classroom.

For over 20 years, fourth graders have had the chance to learn about United States geography through their own Flat Stanley adventures. Based off the children’s series of the same name, the kids use this exercise to recreate a life-size paper replica of themselves that they then send to friends and family.

Sending out their flat selves to others lets students learn about the regions and landmarks of the U.S. and the Postal Service, all while applying skills like writing and communication. With the pictures the families and friends send back along with the flat student, passports are not needed. Instead, learning about all the places their flat selves went is just the start.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Former Nevis School Bus Driver & Hubbard Co. Commissioner Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

Nevis Man Arrested for Driving Under the Influence, BAC More Than Triple the Legal Limit

Cass Lake Man Arrested After Train Strikes Truck in Hubbard County

Snowmobile Crash Near Laporte Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Marijuana Plants

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.