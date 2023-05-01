Golden Apple: Laporte 4th Graders Experience the World Like “Flat Stanley”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Laporte fourth graders recently got to experience the United States from coast-to-coast without ever leaving the classroom.

For over 20 years, fourth graders have had the chance to learn about United States geography through their own Flat Stanley adventures. Based off the children’s series of the same name, the kids use this exercise to recreate a life-size paper replica of themselves that they then send to friends and family.

Sending out their flat selves to others lets students learn about the regions and landmarks of the U.S. and the Postal Service, all while applying skills like writing and communication. With the pictures the families and friends send back along with the flat student, passports are not needed. Instead, learning about all the places their flat selves went is just the start.

