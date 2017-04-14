Golden Apple: King Elementary Food Pantry Program Goes The Extra Yard With The Super Bowl Fund
Students at Deer River’s King Elementary in poverty or otherwise needing a little extra food at home have been able pick it up at the school’s food pantry. But a grant from the Super Bowl Legacy Fund is taking this the extra yard.
Multiple agencies in Itasca County came together two years ago with the Second Harvest Food Bank to help residents with health disparities.
The agencies wanted to bring fresh fruits and veggies to other organizations and areas that might not have access to them otherwise.
On Tuesday, they received the funding they desperately needed. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund donated $50,000 to Second Harvest for it Fresh Food Express.
One of the truck’s monthly stops will be at King Elementary for their food backpack and food pantry program.
Principal Jennifer Stefan says that while the school already was working with the food bank, this will help provide other items they couldn’t previously.
During the event, 3rd, 4th and 5th graders who received a citizenship award showing ‘King pride’ learned about some of the fresh food they’ll soon find in the pantry.
The event left the students with some new found knowledge and with some inspiration.
But most of all, it left them full of fresh fruits and veggies.
