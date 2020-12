Click to print (Opens in new window)

Unlike other school districts that have had to change their learning models, Kelliher Public School hasn’t had to yet. Students have been attending school in-person since the start of the school year, and the school has not had to switch to a hybrid or distance learning model yet.

