Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Kelliher High School Robotics Team Gears Up for 2022 World Meet

Emma HudziakApr. 14 2022

Photo Credit: Susan Wachtler

The Kelliher High School robotics team has made it to the 2022 World Meet that will take place in Houston, Texas next week.

It is not often that a team of four from a small town like Kelliher, Minnesota makes it to a world meet – at least, that’s what the team (also known as The Bog Bots) thought anyway. This team of four, labeled #6453, has been literally gearing up for this year’s Rapid React Meet, sponsored by Boeing.

This year’s theme is called “Rapid React” which is based on items found on airplanes. There are items like cargo (the balls the robots manipulate), lower hubs, upper hubs, hangars that robots climb, and a tarmac. The robot is specifically built to interact with such items.

Kelliher’s robot this year is called Captain Jack, named after parts from their previous robot were “pirated” to build their new robot for the meet. Captain Jack weighs about 110 pounds, just under the maximum weight of 125.

Team members Evan Waldo, Cooper Brambrink, Dakota Swanson, and Gregor Pederson are all very excited to be a part of the event, as this is their first year as a team and a school to make it to the meet.

The world meet will take place April 20-23, 2022 in Houston, TX. The Bog Bots will also compete in the state tournament at Williams Arena in Minneapolis this year on May 7.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Walker and Hackensack Recently Recognized for Efforts to Protect Drinking Water Sources

In Focus: BSU Library Hosting “Books Unbound” Art Exhibit

Four Finalists Remain in the Running for Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent

14-Year-Old Seriously Injured in ATV Crash in Kelliher

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.