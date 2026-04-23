Golden Apple: J.W. Smith Students Learn How To Make Maple Syrup

J.W. Smith students had a chance to get out of the classroom for the day to learn in an outdoor environment to learn how to make maple syrup from sap with their second annual sugarbush camp.

“I can’t think of a better learning environment than outside.” said J.W. Smith Elementary Principal Bruce Goodwin, “For me when I was a student in school, the things I learned by doing were the things that stuck with me the longest.”

By demonstrating every step in the process, students are able to see the physical transformation from sap to syrup. In turn, they can take that learning back into the classroom and into other subjects as well.

“That chemistry.” said Bemidji Area Schools Culture and Curriculum Specialist Jamie Copenace, “And so kind of, you know, those building blocks for further chemistry for when they get to the higher grades and then then they can recall the the hands on experience of the say, ‘oh yeah, I can relate it to that.'”

“Learning how to process and make maple sirup is all about math and science.” said Principal Goodwin, “The environment that the maple trees grow in, the amount of sirup or sap it takes to boil down to make sirup. These are all math and science things. The stories, traditional stories and contemporary stories, our language arts. It all goes together.”

Creating maple syrup and sugar has not only been a learning experience for northern Minnesota youth for many years, but an important cultural experience as well.

“Anishinaabe people that have lived in this region for eons have learned how to reduce sap to sugar for their seasonal activities to make it through hard winters.” said Goodwin, “And it’s just connection to the land that has been going on since Native people have been here. And it’s really cool to bring that alive to our students.”

“The students are seeing themselves represented in in their school, which brings that validation, which brings that, ‘wow, I’m being seen. My culture is is important.'” said Copenace, “It really brings something good to our students then, which in turn is good for everybody.”

The only step in the maple-syrup-making process that students were not able to do was tap the trees themselves…but all the demonstration sap was tapped, collected, and donated by Principal Goodwin from his own maple trees.