DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: J.W. Smith Elementary Celebrates Season With Christmas Concert

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

4th and 5th graders at J.W. Elementary School in Bemidji decked out some holiday cheer just in time for Christmas. There was bowing, a few high notes, and even some theatrics for their annual holiday concert.

“What they do is they come in one day a week during recess to practice. We start at the beginning of the school year and we practice a few songs together, and then we do a winter concert with the rest of the school,” says J.W. Smith choir teacher Jeff Sands.

The orchestra opened the show with 3 songs, including two renditions of “Hot Cross Buns.” Then, the choir brought it home. The gym was packed with other students, teachers and, of course, parents. The journey getting to this point has been one of pure determination.

“We start with learning some warm-ups, and then generally once November rolls around, we’ll start working on some Christmas songs and practicing those,” says Sands.

And if you ask the kids, they all say they’re pretty proud of themselves.

“You feel nervous at the beginning of it, but once you get on stage you feel good and then you get all happy and want to do it again,” says J.W. Smith student Jennifer.

Another student, Lida, adds, “It was scary at first but then it got very and it’s hard to remember all the word to the songs.”

More than 50 kids were in J.W Smith’s choir today, and 10 were in their orchestra. The choir sang songs like “Noel” and “Run, Run Rudolph.” At the end of the concert, the lights went out and classic Christmas carols were sung. The words to the songs were projected on the wall so the crowd could sing along.

“I think music is really important. It’s a great outlet for kids that really don’t have a lot of other opportunities. It gets them to release some creative energy and just be apart of something or another organization where they can learn teamwork and work ethic,” says Sands.

The J.W. Smith orchestra and choir will now begin prepping for the spring concert. It’s scheduled for March.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd’s Windfall Ensemble To Wrap Up MPR’s Pop Up Classical Series

Golden Apple: MMBA Hosts Building Trades Event For Pine River-Backus Students

Golden Apple: Harrison Kindergartners Host Thanksgiving Feast

Golden Apple: Blackduck High School Honoring Vets With Music

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd’s Windfall Ensemble To Wrap Up MPR’s Pop Up Classical Series

The Brainerd High School choral ensemble Windfall will wrap up Minnesota Public Radio’s Pop Up Classical season with a performance in
Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd's Windfall Ensemble To Wrap Up MPR's Pop Up Classical Series

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Several Items Stolen, Including Guns, After Thefts In Crow Wing County

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Purple Fern Finalizing Plans For Downtown Brainerd Location

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Local Resident Named Conservationist Of The Year

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Driverless Bus Tested In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.