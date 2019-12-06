Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: J.W. Smith Elementary Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sesame Street

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 6 2019

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the first episode of Sesame Street, which was celebrated all around the world. At J.W. Smith Elementary School in Bemidji, the festivities were filled with bright colors, teachers in their favorite Sesame Street costumes, and students soaking up the fun.

“Well, it’s kind of funny, actually one of the kindergarten teachers, Lori Clafton, just in conversation was saying that Sesame Street turned 50 this year, and Sesame Street is very nostalgic for most of the staff and we thought just as a fun day for the kids and the staff to participate, we would just celebrate Sesame Street turning 50,” said Nancy Neis, J.W. Smith Reading Specialist.

All of the students had a full fun-packed day by rotating to different stations that incorporated the Sesame Street theme. Kids went to Gym where they played a Sesame Street-themed game, Music and Movement, and Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Tim Lutz came and read a Sesame Street book to the students as well.

“We danced some Sesame Street dances and in the art room we got to color two pictures and we went to the upstairs art room, and [in the] upstairs art room we made our own t-shirts to represent the people who have those characters’ shirts on,” said student Rylee.

“I like playing games and coloring Elmo and seeing all the teachers dressed up in the Sesame Street characters,” said student Aerie.

The students were in for a big treat as the end of the school day came close. Students filled the school’s auditorium to rock out to some blues-rock music with featured guest artists Cory Medina & Brothers, a band based in Minnesota.

“Sesame Street is so academic and I grew up with it and it’s how I learned how to count, Count von Count, so we’re excited to have some of the kids go back to the basics just do the simple, fun characters and enjoy it. And the staff are probably having more fun than the kids because it is nostalgic for us,” said Neis.

The goal of planning the Sesame Street day for the students was a way for them to have fun, build interest and learn more about what Sesame Street is, and you can say that the goal was accomplished.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

