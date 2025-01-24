Golden Apple: Immanuel Lutheran School in Walker Completes Expansion Project

The Immanuel Lutheran School in Walker has just completed a major expansion. The school was started in 1998 as a preschool and was in session for two days a week. Now, they teach kids from three years old through eighth grade. And with the number of students expanding past 50, the building needed to expand as well.

Some students have a hard time focusing on their schoolwork when there is a lot of commotion, but the classrooms at the Immanuel Lutheran School are sounding a bit different these days due to a recent expansion that brought in two fully new classrooms, bathrooms, and a library.

“It’s really weird,” said 8th grader Leah, who has been in the school since preschool. “Sometimes it’s quiet and then other times it gets loud. But I was used to it being loud because we had people right next door.”

“The kids feel a bit more relaxed because they’re not just on top of each other in the classroom,” explained Immanuel Lutheran School Principal Janna Kietzman.

With over 50 students in only a few classrooms, the pre-expansion rooms were a tight fit. And throughout the school, the kids are broken up into different age groups. There’s preschool and pre-K, kindergarten and first grade, second and third, and then fourth through eighth.

“In the fourth through eighth grade class, it was like a high school locker room,” said Immanuel’s Building Expansion Committee Member Pat Katsning. “They were shoulder to shoulder and cheek to cheek, and for them to be able to spread out and have space and actually be able to put their elbows out rather than squeezed together, that, the kids are just absolutely over-the-top excited.”

This expansion was made possible due to a $250,000 grant from Cass County, as well as individual donations from the congregation and community. But despite such big changes to the looks of the school, the mission has stayed the same.

“We get to know each student individually: their likes, their dislikes, their favorite colors,” said Keitzman. “When you get to know your student, you know how they they learn best. And so then you can kind of tailor the assignments and the things in your classroom to those students or your class.”

“Because there are some kids that just aren’t at the same level as other kids,” added Katsning. “And if you just let them slide along, they’re never going to get up to that level. But if you can work with them one-on-one, then you can hopefully bring them up to the level that they need to be at.”