Golden Apple: Harrison Elementary PTA Gives Students a Holiday Fun Night

In this week’s Golden Apple, the parent-teacher association at Brainerd’s Harrison Elementary gave students a holiday fun night just in time for Christmas. Students got the chance to spend time with classmates while doing the activities they enjoy. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

PTA members want students to know that the holidays are about spending time with loved ones and making memories.

