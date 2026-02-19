Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Area Students Compete At FIRST LEGO League State Championship

A group of students who go the Grand Rapids Tech Hub competed at the FIRST LEGO Robotics League Challenge state championship over the weekend for the first time ever. They were one of only 70 teams out of the statewide four hundred-nineteen to make it to state.

More than ten tasks, two minutes and thirty seconds, and one robot. After starting their LEGO Robotics journey in October, Grand Rapids area students have put in many hours coding, building, and researching to put together a state championship level performance.

“We had been telling the kids before, like, we don’t know if we will move forward because a lot of these teams have been together for years and we’ve only been practicing for two months.” said Grand Rapids Tech Hub Coordinator and LEGO Robotics Coach Morgyn Reiten, “And when we did get the announcement at their awards ceremony, it was very shocking for a lot of us. In a good way. Not a bad way.”

FIRST LEGO Robotics is judged in three categories: robot design, robot coding and programing, and the innovation project, which has a different theme each year.

“What I really liked about the Innovation Project the most was just really getting to dove deep into the concept of archeology.” said 5th grade “Creality Coders” Team Member Henry.

“We have to research about archeologists and what struggles they face and how we could possibly create something to make their jobs easier.” said fellow 6th grade teammate Grace.

The group, The Creality Coders, came up with a 3D model drone that flies over dig sites and is able to collect samples without disturbing the earth with human contact. That, along with the robot itself, has created many problem solving situations for the students.

“What we do is it’s like a process of trial and error.” explained 6th grade Carson, “First, you have to type in what wheels are going to move and what else is going to move. Then you do the rest of the code.”

“We’ve been able to complete most of the missions we’ve tried.” said 6th grade George, “Two of them we tried at the competition didn’t really work. So we’ve been trying to perfect them.”

“This group especially, I feel like they work best under pressure.” said Coach Reiten, “They have a lot of fun and they goof off a lot. But when they know that there’s a deadline, they work best with that.”