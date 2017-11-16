DONATE

Golden Apple: Girls In Trades Day At CLC

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 16 2017
High school girls got a chance to get some hands on experience in several of the trade programs at CLC.

“We want to make sure that girls in the region are aware that though these careers might be male dominated in some areas, we really want to make sure girls understand that they have the skills, confidence and experience to be very successful in these programs and careers,” said Paul Preimesberger the CLC Dean of Student Success.

Students from seven local high schools participated in the second annual women in trades day.

“It gives them that extra benefit to just be exposed to something and have that experience. I really believe that without that opportunity we might miss different careers and things that they might have not been aware of, ”said Sue Turner a Pillager High School Councilor.

One of the stops included the greenhouse to learn more about horticulture.

“I think it is wonderful for the students to see the plants and to think about all of the industries that supports the plants from hort-therapy to food that we eat, plants that we grow in our garden, floral design and interior designing end of things,” said Theri Wasniewski a CLC Horticulture Instructor.

Other stops included welding, natural resources and mobile app development.

“We call it our flappers, they come in and say this is what I want to be when I grow up and then they start to look at al the other things that are connected with those industries,” Wasniewski said.

During the day, the high school students are able to talk to those currently enrolled in those programs at Central Lakes College.

“Just meeting them and seeing how they do everything and knowing that there are girls here that do it is nice,” said Abigael Luchka-Hughs a Pillager Junior.

For one senior who plans to pursue a career in welding it was an inspirational day to weld with another girl.

“It was a wonderful fantastic experience to weld with her, I’ve been here before a couple times welding with the guys here but it was really cool to weld with another girl and have that opportunity,” said Anabel Duerr a Crosby-Ironton Senior.

Even though many students are still undecided of their future careers, today got many of them thinking about taking a path towards a trade.

