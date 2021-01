Click to print (Opens in new window)

St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School is putting on its traditional fundraiser for the tenth year. This fundraiser is used to help students with tuition, help the school afford better technology, and provide students with the opportunity to learn from guest speakers.

