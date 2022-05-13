Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Fosston Students Raise Money for School Supplies

Mary BalstadMay. 12 2022

Pandemic-related supply shortages have affected many people, particularly in the classroom, as the average price of school supplies rose this past year due to inflation. Students in Fosston are looking to remedy this issue one penny at a time.

As the old saying goes, in for a penny, in for a pound. The hard work put in by the student leaders at Magelssen Elementary School in Fosston attest to this adage as over the past nine school days, they raised money for supplies in each classroom through the Pennies for Pencils fundraiser. Student leaders hope to cross off at least one necessary item for each classroom off the list, whether that be folders, markers, or, yes, even pencils.

The fundraiser garnered almost $5,000 for school supplies. The support of both the students and community will help provide the bare necessities for students at Magelssen Elementary.

While the friendly competition between classrooms saw Mrs. Mahlen’s 5th grade class take first place and the celebratory party, the collective effort to provide even one more student another pencil for the next school year was the biggest prize.

Student leaders at Magelssen Elementary also also held other fundraisers throughout the year. These have included things like include toiletry items and boxes of cereal that were donated to Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf.

By — Mary Balstad

