Golden Apple: Forestview Students Inspire Through Water for Life

Nearly 300 middle school students hit the track and walked for three miles while holding just a little extra weight.

“To represent what kids in Nicaragua have to do every day just to get their water,” said Lori Wilhelm, an eighth grade student.

With a special recognition for International Women’s Day.

“Water carriers of the world are mainly females starting as little girls,” said Sandy Loney, the Eighth Grade Science Teacher.

Who walk an average of 3 miles just to get water.

Today, students are walking with two gallons although in other countries they walk with as much as 40-60 pounds of water.

As a part of H2o For Life, the students have been fundraising to help get clean drinking water to students in Nicaragua.

“It’s really important that we teach our young people to become global citizens and aware of the issues that we face as a planet,” Loney said.

These students from central Minnesota had an eye-opening experience when learning about the clean water crisis.

“It’s been pretty cool because you realize how fortunate you really are,” said Lori Wilhelm.

To help others their own age.

“You are helping a lot more than just one school because they can help others once they have gotten built up,” Wilhelm said.

And after learning the facts, today was all about the student’s putting their words into action.

“This is a celebration of about 2 weeks of learning about the clean water crisis and about the lack of access to clean water,” Loney said.

All of the water used today will be recycled into the floor scrubbers over the next couple months.