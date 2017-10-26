DONATE

Golden Apple: First Graders Team Up For Special Activity

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 26 2017
It started off with reading a book to the class, but before getting to end, it was up to them to solve the mystery.

“We had a lot of fun, we were able to learn in a different way. My job was to completely stay out of it, I did not get to talk or guide them. As a teacher that is really hard, that’s what we are trained to do. They learned from each other today,” said Amanda Ramey the first grade teacher.

The students were completely on their own with only one hint card per group to help them if they got stuck.

After each group completes the puzzle they were given, they’re off with their magnifying glasses to find the matching picture that will eventually lead them to the key.

Once a group collected their key they would step up to help others since they needed to find all 6 in order to see what treasure lay inside.

“The main objectives really are, collaboration, critical thinking and communication. They are really the goal of this,” said Sarah Porisch the Brainerd School Technology Director.

The skill of teamwork that is crucial for first graders.

“They’re still trying to understand their emotions and how their behavior and actions affect others. When they are working together in a group, that naturally comes out,” Ramey said.

Sarah leads these projects all across the Brainerd school district from kindergarten to twelfth grade but was impressed with how well and how quickly this class worked together.

“Students who I thought might sit back and be a little bit more reserved were out there and excited, talking and sharing,” Ramey said.

It was a day full of discovery for everyone involved.

“It just makes some more excitement for the sciences, math and technology. You get to have hands on experience with it and things come to life for them,” said John Clark the Riverside principal.

It was a lively classroom as all the pieces of the puzzle were put together one student at a time.

