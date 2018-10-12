Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Families Come Together For Walker-Hackensack-Akeley “Math Night”

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

For one night only, students from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary school can come together after school hours and practice their number skills, but math night isn’t only for the kids – the whole family gets involved.

“When we first started out, Math Night was held more in the winter, but we’ve moved it to the fall and it seems to work out really well. It’s a nice way to start the year with a family-centered activity,” says W-H-A Elementary School principal Jill McGowan.

Math Night is meant for all elementary school students from Pre-K to the 5th grade. It’s grown a lot over the years. The event usually sees around 250 parents and students. The evening starts with a meal in the cafeteria.

McGowan says, “We have games for every grade level. These are easy to replicate games that can be reproduced at home, and the whole goal of Math Night is to spread the love of math through games and get kids to learn while being engaged and enjoying it, not even really knowing they’re learning.

The teachers play a big role in Math night by planning the games.

“We’ve actually looked online and came up and made our own examples of what we found online. I know other people, it’s maybe something from their curriculum or maybe a game that they’ve used in their classroom,” says Erica Strandlie, a preschool teacher.

The games change every year, so families get something different each time they come. From bingo to board games, there’s always plenty to do.

Tracie Cloud, an attendee of game night, says, “We watched Princess and her friend count money, fake money and then it was like a contest. They was seeing who could count the fastest and who had the most was the winner.”

For some kids, putting learning math with games makes everything click.

Princess, a third grader who attended Math night, says, “Yeah, I got a little better at counting coins.”

Overall, the memories of Math Night are what people love the most.

“We have a really great reaction. We have great outcome. A lot of the kids love to see their teachers outside of the classroom so they get pretty excited when they get here and are able to see us,” says Strandlie.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

W-H-A Football Defeats Blackduck At Home

W-H-A Football Takes Win Over Bagley

W-H-A Volleyball Beats Blackduck

W-H-A Volleyball Faces Off Against Bagley

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Hosts “Luminating Life” Fundraiser

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s also when the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center hosts their annual fundraiser
Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Hosts "Luminating Life" Fundraiser

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Lumber and Lace Fashion Show Combines Style With Common Building Materials

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Minnesota Investing Millions To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Gov. Mark Dayton Heads For Third Back Surgery

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.