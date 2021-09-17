Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary Teaches Students to “Leave No Trace”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With school returning, so has our weekly segment Golden Apple. It’s a segment we use to feature fun, creative, and interesting things going on in-and-outside classrooms at nearby schools.

For this school year’s first Golden Apple, we visited Eagle View Elementary in Pequot Lakes to discuss their new class, which asks third-grade students to “leave no trace” as they explore the outdoors.

The ESTEM program – which is Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with an environmental focus – is meant to help students become more ecofriendly so that when they’re outside in and out of the classroom, they know the etiquette of how they should act and how they should treat nature.

