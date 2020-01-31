Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary Raises Money for Australia’s Animals Affected By Wildfires

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 30 2020

Eagle View Elementary School in Pequot Lakes recently held a garage sale to raise money for the animals caught in Australia’s wildfires.

Second grade students set up shop to donate some of the crafts they’ve made and contributions from staff. Students made artwork with inspirational quotes, koala bear bookmarks, and sold toy cars while keeping the deals pretty low.

Teachers say that the garage sale was a collective effort from the school, and they believe they’ve raised a couple hundred dollars. The money raised is going to support WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue organization.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

