Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary in Pequot Lakes Withstands the Cold to Teach

You might think a zero-degree day with twenty-below wind chill would be a terrible day to take students outside to learn, but at one Pequot Lakes school, they’re doing exactly that.

Students at Eagle View Elementary are now getting the chance to venture out to a yurt once a week for their E-STEM class. This lets the kids leave their desks, head outside, and start learning in a different environment.

