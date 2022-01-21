Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary in Pequot Lakes Withstands the Cold to Teach

Chris BurnsJan. 20 2022

You might think a zero-degree day with twenty-below wind chill would be a terrible day to take students outside to learn, but at one Pequot Lakes school, they’re doing exactly that.

Students at Eagle View Elementary are now getting the chance to venture out to a yurt once a week for their E-STEM class. This lets the kids leave their desks, head outside, and start learning in a different environment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson Reflects on 40 Years Inside Schools

Judge: Rodriquez Can’t Use Intellectual Disability as Factor

Essentia Health Advises Vaccines Amid Omicron Surge

WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd Aims to Keep Kids Learning

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.