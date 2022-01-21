Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary in Pequot Lakes Withstands the Cold to Teach
You might think a zero-degree day with twenty-below wind chill would be a terrible day to take students outside to learn, but at one Pequot Lakes school, they’re doing exactly that.
Students at Eagle View Elementary are now getting the chance to venture out to a yurt once a week for their E-STEM class. This lets the kids leave their desks, head outside, and start learning in a different environment.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.