Golden Apple: ‘Drop Everything and Read’ Day at Bemidji’s Lincoln Elementary

For many schools across the country, the last Friday in February is “Drop Everything and Read” Day, and for Lincoln Elementary in Bemidji, it’s no different. In an effort to encourage grade school children to read, the school shuts down classes for the day and invites parents to come in for their kids to spend time reading aloud to them.

Many remember pajama days in elementary as fun, relaxing, and a way to spend time out of normal routine. Lincoln Elementary took the concept one step further this year by combining it with “Drop Everything and Read” Day, where they invited all their K-3 parents into the school to spend the afternoon reading with their cozy kids.

“As parents, many of us have been there and we’re like, ‘All right, we got to do our reading.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, but I’d rather do this, or I’d rather do that,'” said Lincoln Elementary PTO President Kayla Billings, who is also the mother of a second grader. “Reading is such an important part, just from very little all the way through, and so I think the more kids can get excited to read and to want to share that, that’s an awesome thing.”

“Drop Everything and Read” is a school-wide event, and all 272 students from kindergarten to third grade are invited to bring their parents or guardians in to show off their reading skills, no matter what level that they’re at.

“His kindergarten teacher and I used to joke that he didn’t know how to read because he would always tell us he didn’t know how to read,” Billings said. “And by first grade, he was in early chapter books and now he’s well into chapter books. And so, we have seen just the joy of coming with those chapter books from saying, ‘I don’t know how to do this,’ to like, ‘Let me show you what I can do.'”

The change in reading skills and comprehension between kindergarten and third grade is drastic, and while students all learn at different places, spending one-on-one time with books can help progress immensely.

“Since technology has really become a big thing in society, we find that kids don’t sit in front of books very much anymore, like what they used to, like when when I was a kid,” stated Lincoln Elementary third grade teacher Kim Bolte. “So we’re trying to get kids to find the love for reading, the same kind of love they have for reading as they would if they’re, you know, playing a video game or something else like that.”

And by involving parents, grandparents, and guardians with students’ reading lives, the hope is that they will want to continue on their own.

“Showing kids that there’s a whole world of books out there and whole world of imaginations and ideas out there is really important for them,” Bolte added.

The day also signified the end of “I Love to Read” Month. In March, also known as National Reading Month, area schools will continue preaching the importance of reading with other activities such as Dr. Seuss Week and reading challenges throughout the month.