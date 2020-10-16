Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Superintendent Discusses Distance Learning Start to Year
For this week’s Golden Apple, we talked with Rochelle Johnson, the superintendent for the Cass Lake-Bena ISD 115 school district, where they voluntarily started with a distance learning method since the beginning of the school year.
Johnson says that the distance learning method has shown success in student involvement and attendance, and has been a method that has worked for both students and teachers within the district.
