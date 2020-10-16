Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Superintendent Discusses Distance Learning Start to Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For this week’s Golden Apple, we talked with Rochelle Johnson, the superintendent for the Cass Lake-Bena ISD 115 school district, where they voluntarily started with a distance learning method since the beginning of the school year.

Johnson says that the distance learning method has shown success in student involvement and attendance, and has been a method that has worked for both students and teachers within the district.

