Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Students Explore With New 3D Technology

Cass Lake-Bena High School has some cool new technology that’s making science and math lessons easier for students to understand. The school started using this new 3D technology this year and with it, the possibilities are endless.

“This is technology that’s being used in medical schools and we are the first ones around the area to have this,” says Cass Lake-Bena teacher Joseph Cherney.

“I think the idea has always been to get students and staff excited about seeing things a different way, and I know our teachers are working really hard to get up to speed on how to best use this equipment,” says Cass Lake-Bena Principal Brian Hackbarth.

The Cass Lake Schools superintendent spotted the tech at a conference over summer. Money was set aside so labs could be put in both the middle and high school. According to the students, it’s really been helping them learn.

“We get to use it hands on and see it better than on paper,” says student Allen Mastin.

“When you’re doing your homework, you imagine things. This is just hands-on straight,” adds student Michael Staples.

Another student, Ashkii Jackson says, “It just gives us more of a dimension of exploring.”

It’s hard to see on the video, but the coolest thing about the technology is everything looks like it’s right in front of you. You can pull a dinosaur out of the screen and onto your hand.

“You can look at an architecture piece. You can look at motors and pull them apart as they’re running so you can see that portion. For my engineering classes, we use it for the electronics,” says Cherney.

“There’s a program where we can actually feel a heartbeat while we hold the stylus, and then we can look inside the heart or body,” says student Frank Tuttle.

“The 3D ones are easier to follow because you can move them around and see more of it,” says student Jessica Saari.

There’s programs that cover physics, anatomy, chemistry, engineering, building and even math. The technology is perfect for visual and textile learners. You can even dissect an animal without all the messes. Everyone at Cass Lake-Bena agrees this 3D tech is the future of learning.

Student Angelo Reese says, “I recommend it because it’s better for people to actually experience it and see it instead of just reading about it.”

“We’re on the cusp of it. We’re trying to dive deeper and find out more about this curriculum as we go through it,” says Cherney, “By having this in our schools, it allows them to see what the potential is for them in the future.”