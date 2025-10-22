Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Elementary Settles into New Building

Seven years ago, voters rejected a referendum proposed by Cass Lake-Bena Schools to build a new elementary school. But three years ago, the district tried again, and a referendum was passed to create the new facility, which started holding classes this year.

It may be hard to put a price on education, but Cass Lake-Bena’s new $42 million elementary school definitely had a price tag on it. Staff felt like they were outgrowing their original campus and made the switch to their new building at the beginning of this school year.

The previous Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School is undergoing renovations, where it will become the new home for district offices, an area learning center, and eventually the local Boys & Girls Club as well.