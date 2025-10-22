Oct 23, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Golden Apple: Cass Lake-Bena Elementary Settles into New Building

Seven years ago, voters rejected a referendum proposed by Cass Lake-Bena Schools to build a new elementary school. But three years ago, the district tried again, and a referendum was passed to create the new facility, which started holding classes this year.

It may be hard to put a price on education, but Cass Lake-Bena’s new $42 million elementary school definitely had a price tag on it. Staff felt like they were outgrowing their original campus and made the switch to their new building at the beginning of this school year.

The previous Cass Lake-Bena Elementary School is undergoing renovations, where it will become the new home for district offices, an area learning center, and eventually the local Boys & Girls Club as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji vandalism suspect thumbnail

10-22-2025

Crime

Bemidji Police Asking for Info on Vandalism Between 3rd & 15th St. NW

vetsmembrick sqk

10-22-2025

Community

New Bricks Honoring Veterans Added to Brainerd All Veterans Memorial

crosslake ride share interfaith volunteers

10-22-2025

Community

Interfaith Volunteers Offering Free Rides to Elderly Brainerd Area Residents

blackduck fosston volleyball

10-22-2025

Sports

Blackduck Girls’ Volleyball Knocks Off Fosston in Section 8A Playoffs