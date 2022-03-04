Golden Apple: BSU Student Giving Back to Hometown at Bemidji Steel Company

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Soon-to-be Bemidji State University graduate Toby Glen, is working hard at placing roots in his hometown of Bemidji by securing a career position with Bemidji Steel Company.

Glen originally planned on pursuing an Environmental Studies degree coming out of high school. But after exploring other programs, he was drawn to the Project Management program within BSU’s Technology, Art, and Design (TAD) School.

Glen then joined Bemidji Steel Company in 2020, first as a fiber laser operator and eventually to his current position as a Value Added Manager.

BSU, located next to Lake Bemidji and surrounded by the great outdoors, has been home for many. It’s certainly the case for Glen, and with graduation approaching, he’s excited to stay local and see where his work at the company will take him.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today