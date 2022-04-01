Golden Apple: Breakfast and Books with Someone Special at Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The development of the future generation is always a priority for Brainerd Public Schools. And this week, a special reading event took place at one elementary school took place to help foster that.

On Tuesday, Lowell Elementary hosted their annual Breakfast and Books with Someone Special event in order to continue to encourage reading for students. Over 500 parents and students participated, where each kid got to take home one book for free while enjoying a tasty muffin for breakfast.

The event was made possible by the Title 1 fund, which is aimed at providing positive and engaging parent and family activities such as reading at home away from school.

As important as it is for kids to read at home, it all starts in school. Reading is a major part of the curriculum in the Brainerd School District in order to try and instill the curiosity to learn at a young age. This was also the first year after the COVID-19 pandemic where the event could truly take place as it was intended. Everyone was able to eat breakfast and read a book together, leaving everyone excited for next year.

