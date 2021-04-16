Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Honored

Chris BurnsApr. 15 2021

Usually our Golden Apple segment features fun activities taking place inside the classrooms, but today we feature one of the women who makes it all possible.

Laine Larson has traveled from a small town to be the superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools, one of Greater Minnesota’s biggest districts. All the while, she has embraced and lifted up the communities she has served.

Recently, Larson was recognized by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators and was given the Kay E. Jacobs Memorial Award as being the top female administrator of the year. She has also been elected as the president of the MASA, the first time a Brainerd superintendent was named president-elect of the organization since the 1916-17 school year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji Officers Awarded “Hat Trick” Achievement for DWI Arrests

Crosby Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Brainerd Guardsmen Honored 79 Years After Fall of Bataan

Baxter Moving to Next Phase of Road Improvement Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.