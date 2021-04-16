Golden Apple: Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Honored

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Usually our Golden Apple segment features fun activities taking place inside the classrooms, but today we feature one of the women who makes it all possible.

Laine Larson has traveled from a small town to be the superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools, one of Greater Minnesota’s biggest districts. All the while, she has embraced and lifted up the communities she has served.

Recently, Larson was recognized by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators and was given the Kay E. Jacobs Memorial Award as being the top female administrator of the year. She has also been elected as the president of the MASA, the first time a Brainerd superintendent was named president-elect of the organization since the 1916-17 school year.

